TECUMSEH - Mary Jo Mensing, age 71, of Tecumseh passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
She was born Sept. 3, 1947, in Tecumseh, the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Hope (Hand) Mensing.
Mary Jo graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1965 where she was an honor student and a tremendous softball and basketball athlete. She also played in summer leagues pitching numerous no-hitters. She always loved sports, especially following the University of Michigan teams. After graduation Mary Jo earned her bachelor's degree from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., and worked as a highly respected and effective Child Protective Services case worker.
Mary Jo is survived by brothers, John Barney (Linda) and Charles Henry (Lorrie) Mensing; and five nieces and nephews, Amy, David, Andrew, Jason and Tyler. She is also survived by dearest friend, Jackie, and will be missed by all of her many friends.
Mary Jo was a longstanding member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Tecumseh.
Visitation for Mary Jo will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tecumseh Center for the Arts. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 14 to May 15, 2019