Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rosacrans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Rosacrans


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Rosacrans Obituary
TECUMSEH - Mary Jo Rosacrans, 65, a lifelong resident of Tecumseh, began dancing in heaven on Nov. 7, 2019, after battling metastatic cancer.

She was born March 1, 1954, to Ned Meyer Rosacrans and Elsie Joan (Barritt) Rosacrans Bertling. Mary Jo graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1972 and worked for Fisher Body for several years before transferring to General Motors in Adrian in 1983. She medically retired in 1999.

She was a skilled athlete who excelled in softball, bowling and golf. In 1959, she made national news for being the first girl to play Little League baseball. Mary Jo never met a stranger, was always the life of the party, loved busting a move on the dance floor and enjoyed making people laugh. She proudly celebrated 33 years of sobriety this year.

She is survived by her brothers, Ned (Linda) and Kim (Judy) Rosacrans; her sister-in-law, Jan; her nephew, Craig; her niece, Tina; her great-nephew, Bryce; many stepnieces and -nephews, all of Tecumseh; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig.

"I want to thank all of my friends and family who came to visit or helped in any way, especially the daughter I adopted, Michelle Rader, and my good friend, Geri Mastie."

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 5290 Milwaukee Road, Tecumseh, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Mortimer officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes and at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial of cremains will take place at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jo's memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, the Lenawee Humane Society or Neighbors of Hope homeless shelter in Tecumseh.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -