TECUMSEH - Mary Jo Rosacrans, 65, a lifelong resident of Tecumseh, began dancing in heaven on Nov. 7, 2019, after battling metastatic cancer.
She was born March 1, 1954, to Ned Meyer Rosacrans and Elsie Joan (Barritt) Rosacrans Bertling. Mary Jo graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1972 and worked for Fisher Body for several years before transferring to General Motors in Adrian in 1983. She medically retired in 1999.
She was a skilled athlete who excelled in softball, bowling and golf. In 1959, she made national news for being the first girl to play Little League baseball. Mary Jo never met a stranger, was always the life of the party, loved busting a move on the dance floor and enjoyed making people laugh. She proudly celebrated 33 years of sobriety this year.
She is survived by her brothers, Ned (Linda) and Kim (Judy) Rosacrans; her sister-in-law, Jan; her nephew, Craig; her niece, Tina; her great-nephew, Bryce; many stepnieces and -nephews, all of Tecumseh; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig.
"I want to thank all of my friends and family who came to visit or helped in any way, especially the daughter I adopted, Michelle Rader, and my good friend, Geri Mastie."
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 5290 Milwaukee Road, Tecumseh, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Mortimer officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes and at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial of cremains will take place at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jo's memory may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, the Lenawee Humane Society or Neighbors of Hope homeless shelter in Tecumseh.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019