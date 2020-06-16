Mary Jo Taylor
1933-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORENCI - Mary Jo Taylor, age 87, of Morenci passed away on June 13, 2020, at her home.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating.

Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved