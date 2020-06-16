MORENCI - Mary Jo Taylor, age 87, of Morenci passed away on June 13, 2020, at her home.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.
Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.