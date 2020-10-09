ADRIAN - Sister Mary Josephine "Mary Jo" O'Hanlon, formerly known as Sister James Patrick, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 96 years of age and in the 76th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary Jo was born in County Kerry, Ireland, to Patrick and Julia (O'Sullivan) O'Hanlon. She graduated from Aquinas High School, Chicago, Ill., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Licentiate in philosophy from Santo Domingo University, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, a Master of Education degree in elementary education from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla., and a Master of Religious Education degree in religious education from the University of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif.
Sister spent 48 years ministering in education in Jackson, Detroit, Munising and Brighton; Santo Domingo and San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic; Melbourne, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, and West Palm Beach, Fla.; Tucson and Winslow, Ariz.; and Larkspur, Oakland, Santa Cruz, Carmel and Hayward, Calif. This includes 11 years as assistant principal in Larkspur and Santa Cruz and nine years as principal in Larkspur, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Santo Domingo and San Juan De La Maguana.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.
Sister Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jimmy; and her sister, Joan McNamara.
She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in St. Catherine Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The Rite of Committal will be in the congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.