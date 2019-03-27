|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Mary K. Duwelius, formerly known as Dorothy Catherine Duwelius, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 98 years of age and in the 77th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary K. was born in Elkhart, Ind., to John and Mabel (Ness) Duwelius. She graduated from Elkhart High School in Elkhart and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in Spanish from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Licentiate of Philosophy degree in Spanish and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Spanish, both from Santo Domingo University, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Sister spent 32 years ministering in education in Chicago, Ill.; Havana, Cuba; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Barry College (University), Miami Shores, Fla.; and Lima, Peru. She was a teacher for seven years at Colegio Santo Domingo, a Congregation institution, and five years at the University of Santo Domingo, both in Santo Domingo. After the Cuban revolution in 1959, Sister Kenneth directed and taught English to Spanish-speaking physicians and surgeons at Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., and also taught medical terms in English to doctors in Lima, Peru, at Hospital Central Del Empleado for eight years. She taught Spanish to lawyers at Guadalupe Center in Immokalee, Fla., for one year. Sister was also a pastoral minister in Lima, Peru, where she spent 15 years working with the poor. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2002.
Sister Mary K. was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Kenneth; and sisters, Eileen and Arlene. She is survived by a niece and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Mary K. will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Congregation Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, in St. Catherine Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, also in St. Catherine Chapel.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019