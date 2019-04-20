|
|
PORTAGE - Mary Kathleen "Cathie" Case passed away unexpectedly on April 12, 2019, at the age of 75 in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Cathie was a loving and committed wife to her husband of 51 years, Douglas David Case. Doug preceded her in death only six weeks prior on Feb. 25, 2019.
Cathie was born on Jan. 16, 1944, in Adrian, Mich., to Eva (Correll) and Wilson Reynolds. She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1962, went on to Michigan State and Western Michigan universities to obtain her teaching degree, and served as a home economics teacher at Blissfield High School until 1973. Cathie and Doug became sweethearts while lifeguarding at the Gail Giles Memorial Pool in Blissfield and married on Dec. 23, 1967. Once becoming a parent, Cathie focused her attention on her daughters, flourishing as an attentive mother and amazing homemaker.
In the mid-'90s Cathie opened Three Bridges Travel and worked as a travel agent and tour organizer; she joyfully brought many community members together on fun group trips to locations around the world. An active member of First Presbyterian Church of Blissfield and a community volunteer, Cathie selflessly devoted much of her time giving to others. Cathie was a talented seamstress, hostess, chef and baker, and many will miss her delicious cinnamon tea rings she lovingly baked every Christmas season.
Cathie is survived by her daughters, Shana (Benjamin) Brown of Kalamazoo; Gretchen (Ryan) Rought of San José, Costa R
ica, and Cynthia (Sarah Roney) Case of Felton, Calif. Cathie adored and was loved by her six grandchildren, Aiden and Ella Brown, Adrianna and Miranda Rought, and Quinn and Onyx Case-Roney. She is also survived by her siblings, Carole Ann van Reesema of Chelsea, Richard Reynolds of Tulsa, Okla., and Cheri Rothfuss of Jonesville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Blissfield. Burial of cremains will be immediately following at Pleasant View Cemetery. A time of celebration and memory sharing for family and close friends will take place at 1 p.m. at the Main Street Stable Loft. Details regarding memorial contributions will be announced at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019