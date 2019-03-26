|
HUDSON - Mary L. Durling, age 67, of Hudson passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, after a brief illness at her home.
She born on Aug. 23, 1951, in Hudson, the daughter of Orville G. and Nina M. (Gibbs) Jenkins. Mary graduated from Hudson Area High School in 1969. She married Jerald L. Durling on March 15, 1979, in Hudson. He survives. Mary worked at Metalloy Foundry in Hudson for more than 30 years. Mary loved being a homemaker, taking care of her family, baking and cooking, but her greatest joy was being grandmother to the apple of her eye, Paisely. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving, besides her husband, Jerald, is their son, John (Barbette Sawyer) of Hudson; her granddaughter, Paisely; her sister-in-law, Patty Jenkins of Hudson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Jenkins.
Graveside dervices will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson with Pastor Carol J. Freeland officiating. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019