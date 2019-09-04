|
TECUMSEH - Mary L. Frederick, age 92, of Tecumseh passed away Sept. 2, 2019 at the Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born May 19, 1927 in Detroit, the daughter of Eugene and Rose (Sinelli) Rebottaro. In May 1947, she married William L. Frederick in Tecumseh, Mich. He preceded her in death Jan. 2, 1974.
She is survived by her children, William E. (Susan) Frederick, Susan (Alan) Gasper, Cynthia (Wesley) Coy, Rita Frederick (Andrew Kalinski), Michael L. Frederick, Mary Beth (William) Savage, Jeanne (Robert) Schafer; 19 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; siblings, Clara (Tom) Rice, Anthony (Joanne) Rebottaro, Anne Jameson, and Charles (Brenda) Rebottaro; sister-in-laws, Martha Rebottaro and Mary Effie Boden and brother-in-law, Dorman Frederick.
In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by two sons, Patrick Lee Frederick and Joseph Allen Frederick; brother, Louis; sister, Rena Rose, and brother-in-law, The Honorable Charles W. Jameson.
A memorial gathering will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh with a 7 p.m. scripture service. An 11 a.m. memorial mass will then be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler officiating. Private burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Maybee, Mich., at later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered online at: www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019