|
|
ADRIAN - Mary Lee DePew, age 83, of Adrian passed into eternity June 4, 2019, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living.
She was born Jan. 31, 1936, the daughter of Henry and Leone (Scherger) Lange in Delphos, Ohio. On Oct. 18, 1958, she married Daniel O. DePew. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2018.
Mary Lee was active at St. Mary's Parish in Adrian. She loved gardening and enjoyed crafting, especially making things for her grandchildren. Mary Lee greatly enjoyed decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. She was noted for her sweet personality and beautiful smile. Mary Lee loved hosting family picnics and going for walks through the neighborhood. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
She is survived her children, Stephanie Deatrick, Dan DePew (John Koteles) and Diana Tiede (Tony Guerreso); daughter-in-law, Donna DePew; her grandchildren, Amanda (Roy) Martinez, Jeremiah (Melinda) Courington, Autumn (Scott) Smith, Josh Morrow, Ryan Stewart, Matthew DePew, Jr. and Nicholas (Jordyn) Tiede; great-grandchildren, D'Andre, Mekhi, Levi, Carter, Adeliene, Lexus, Haley, Layna, Macie, Madison, Kayla, Ranae, Audrey and Lyla; sister-in-law, Ann Wiford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, Daniel, she was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Leone Lange; her son, Matthew DePew; two brothers, James and Thomas Lange; and sister-in-law, Lucille Lange.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with Fr. Tim McIntire presiding. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, and on Saturday from noon until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019