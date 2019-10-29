|
WALDRON - Mary Lou Brighton-Lipps, 87 of Waldron, Mich., died early Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at Caring Dunn Right in Morenci, while under the care of Careline Hospice.
She was born in Toledo on July 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles and Velma (LaPointe) Brighton. On May 19, 1956, she married the late Estel Lipps, in Angola, Ind., and he passed away on Sept. 21, 1999.
Surviving Mary Lou are daughters, Connie (Dale) Wheeler of Ava, Mo., Maxine (Robert) Vanlerberg of Pittsford, Beth (David) Grover of Lyons, Ohio, Diana (Charles Drake) Gucker of Hillsdale, and Mavis (Scott) Verdon of Hudson; sons, David (Barbara) Lipps of Jonesville and Kenneth (Melissa) Lipps of Waldron; 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Mary Lou will be held at 11a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Waldron Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Burial will follow in Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, at the church.
