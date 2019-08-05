|
ADRIAN - Mary Lou Chrisman, age 81, of Adrian died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 15, 1937, in Franklin Township to Lewis and Florence (Pawson) Morgan. On May 21, 1955, she married Roger W. Chrisman. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2012. Mary Lou had been employed by Primore-Sedco. She enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
Mary Lou is survived by a son, Roger (Amy) Chrisman of Adrian; three daughters, Deborah (George) Snyder of Clayton, Kimberly (Bruce) Sayler of Adrian and Tammy (Greg Roe) Chrisman of Adrian; two sisters, Sue (Wendal) Taylor of Adrian and Janice Smith of Morenci; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Chris Morden; and a great-grandson, Juarian Chrisman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Dover Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019