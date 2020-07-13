JASPER - Mary Lou Crawford, age 89, of Jasper died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Adrian.
She was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Hillman, Mich., to John and Mary (DeLodge) Cadieux. On Sept. 25, 1948, Mary married William F. Crawford Jr. in Hillman, and he preceded her in death in 2005.
She had been employed by Peter's Stamping for 10 years and then as a bartender at the Weston Bar and the Brookside Bar in Jasper. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Hillman VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Annis-Fint VFW Post No. 1584 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, gambling, crocheting, playing pool and bowling.
Mary Lou is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Jim) Wilmoth of Clayton and Sandra (Dale) Timm of Hillman; four sons, William (Linda) Crawford Jr. of Reading, John (Deanne) Crawford of Hanover, Brion (Cheryl) Crawford of Tecumseh and Rod (Elizabeth) Crawford of Jasper; three sisters, Pat (Jim) Kennard of Hillman, Elaine Ableidinger of Hillman and Ann Kennard of Cadillac, Mich.; 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Public visitation will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social restrictions that are currently in place, there will be limitations on how long individuals can visit with the family, and the wearing of masks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.