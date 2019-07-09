|
ADRIAN - Mary Lou Jett, age 85, of Adrian died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Adrian, to Andrew J. and Mildred M. (Warner) Bussing. On Feb. 8, 1969, she married LeLand "Pete" Jett. He preceded her in death in 1993. Mary Lou had been employed by American Chain and Cable for 18 years. She was a member of the , Chapter 20, and a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor and at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility. She loved spending time with her family, talking on the phone and eating out.
Mary Lou is survived by a son, William (Alsetta) Jett of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Rebecca Amodio of Adrian; a granddaughter, Nikki (Corey Roberts) Amodio; two great-grandchildren, Justin (Courtney) Amodio and Alexis Bohlke; four great-great-grandchildren; Janessa, Allie, Coltan and Zoie; and two brothers, Gordon (Blanche) Bussing and Raymond (Mary) Bussing, both of Adrian. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Catherine Morton, Maxine Smith and Marilyn "Peachy" Franke; and two brothers, Howard Bussing and Edward Bussing.
Visitation for Mary Lou will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Visitation will also take place Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralhomeadriantecumseh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the #20. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019