|
|
TECUMSEH - Mary Lou Porter, age 91, of Tecumseh died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh.
She was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Adrian the daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Rinehart) Ruhl.
On Oct. 7, 1972, she married Clifford Porter and they shared over 37 years together, before he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2010.
Mary Lou lived in Grayling for over 20 years before coming back to Tecumseh. She was a bus driver for the public schools in Tecumseh and Grayling until her retirement in 1992. Mary Lou was a member of the Macon United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, camping and gardening.
Mary Lou is survived by a son, Gary (Katie) Fairbanks of Tecumseh; daughter, Debbie (Tony) Davila of Tecumseh; two stepdaughters, Linda (Ned) Rosacrans of Tecumseh and Barbara Oliver of Port Orange, Fla.; brother, Harold (Jean) Ruhl of Macon; sister-in-law, Helene Ruhl of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Ginnie (Joe), Geoff (Cortney), Katrina (Eric), Simon, Tammy (Mike), Terry (Terri), Shellie (Don) and Stacy; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gwen, Amelia, Naomi, Rowan, Declan, Emersyn, Riley, Kristie, Grayson and Coen; one great-great-grandson, Dylan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harlan and George Ruhl.
A private family graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh with the Rev. Ruth VanderSande officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and Macon United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020