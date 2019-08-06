|
VALPARAISO, Ind. - Mary Louise Hawkins, age 82 of Valparaiso, Ind., passed away Aug. 1, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Portage, Ind.
She was born May 21, 1937, in Adrian, Mich., the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Cherry) Liski.
Mary Lou was employed at the Main Stop Restaurant and Commercial Savings Bank, both in Adrian. She then moved to Valparaiso, Ind., where she continued working in the banking industry. Mary Lou enjoyed antiquing and had many vintage pieces in her home.
Mary Lou loved decorating her home lavishly for the holidays.
For birthdays and Christmas, everyone could expect a card with a two-dollar bill inside. Her family meant everything to her and included them all in her prayers everyday.
She is survived by her son, Robert Hawkins; grandson, Tim Hawkins; her siblings, Elizabeth Swiger, Martha (James) Cole and Patricia Liski Bardon; sisterin- law, Pam Liski; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norman Hawkins; three brothers, William, John and Don Liski; stepdaughter, Rene Hawkins; and brother-in-law, David Swiger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian.
Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Monday, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. www. PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019