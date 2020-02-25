Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jasper Bible Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jasper Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Castle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Castle


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Castle Obituary
ADRIAN - Mary M. Castle, age 98, of Adrian, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1921, in Mid, Ky., to George and Daisy (Allen) Sexton. On Jan. 28, 1939, Mary was united in marriage to William Castle and he preceded her in death in 1978. Mary worked for McLellen's Dime Store and Kresge Dime Store as a cashier. Mary attended the Jasper Bible Church and was a member of the Dorcas Missionary Ladies. Mary was dedicated to volunteering at local nursing homes to help patients, especially taking care of her sisters Myrtle and Orpha. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children; Christine (Joe) Drogowski of Adrian, Larry Castle of Adrian and Sharon McLaughlin of Adrian; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, George Lightfoot of Adrian. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a daughter Pat Lightfoot, grandson Jason McLaughlin, four sisters; Roseanne, Orpha, Myrtle, and Ada; one brother; Rudy; and great-grandson Garrett Ekins.

Visitation for Mary will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jasper Bible Church, and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Jasper Bible Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -