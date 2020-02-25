|
|
ADRIAN - Mary M. Castle, age 98, of Adrian, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1921, in Mid, Ky., to George and Daisy (Allen) Sexton. On Jan. 28, 1939, Mary was united in marriage to William Castle and he preceded her in death in 1978. Mary worked for McLellen's Dime Store and Kresge Dime Store as a cashier. Mary attended the Jasper Bible Church and was a member of the Dorcas Missionary Ladies. Mary was dedicated to volunteering at local nursing homes to help patients, especially taking care of her sisters Myrtle and Orpha. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children; Christine (Joe) Drogowski of Adrian, Larry Castle of Adrian and Sharon McLaughlin of Adrian; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, George Lightfoot of Adrian. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a daughter Pat Lightfoot, grandson Jason McLaughlin, four sisters; Roseanne, Orpha, Myrtle, and Ada; one brother; Rudy; and great-grandson Garrett Ekins.
Visitation for Mary will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jasper Bible Church, and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Jasper Bible Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020