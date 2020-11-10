1/1
Mary M. Renner
1930 - 2020
ADRIAN - Mary M. Renner, age 90, of Adrian died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her daughter's home.

She was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Adrian to Fred E. and Doris B. (Barnes) Marsh. She was married to Donald L. Renner on March 10, 1952, in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 1995.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Yvette (Bruce) Bailey and Linda Hastings; a brother, Herb Marsh; five grandchildren, Colby (Elizabeth) Renner, John and Chris (Teri) Bailey, Whitney and Tevon Hastings and eight great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Tyeghan Long, Savannah and Caleb Bailey, Violet and Marilyn Renner and Liam and Lexi Short.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; four sisters; son, Jerry Renner; daughter, Carla, in infancy and granddaughter, Jennifer Long.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with the Rev. Greg Burdine officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Make a Wish Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
