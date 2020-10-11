ADRIAN - Mary Rita Seel, age 81, of Adrian, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Deter E. and Rita R. (Roan) Warner. On Oct. 23, 1975, in Toledo, Ohio, she married Jerry E. Seel and he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2012. Mary owned The Corner Shop in Adrian from 1970 to 1976 and was a successful Realtor and broker for 35 years with Goedert Realty.
Mary Rita is survived by two sons, Michael (Launee) Salamin of Fairhaven, Vt., and Brian Salamin of Pittsford; one daughter, Kimberly Price of Manhattan, N.Y.; her step-children, Pamela Borgerding of Tiffin, Ohio, Patricia (Scott) Pfeiffle of Adrian, Susan (Rick) Baughey of Lakeland, Fla., Dana (Kim) Seel of Adrian, David Seel of Onsted and Sally Simpkins of Butler, Ind.; two brothers, Jim (Lynne) Warner of Clayton and Dave Warner of Adrian; three sisters, Cindy Kopp of Adrian, Debbie (Mike) Auernhammer of Millington and Wendy (Todd) Stern of Hudson; 25 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Dan Salamin and David Salamin; a son-in-law, Alan Borgerding; and brother-law, Herman Kopp.
A memorial Mass for Mary Rita will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the American Lung Association
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the American Lung Association.
