ADRIAN - Sister Mary Schmagner, formerly known as Sister John Elizabeth, died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 88 years of age and in the 70th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary was born in Chicago, Ill., to John and Elizabeth (Sorauf) Schmagner. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Chicago, Ill.; and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich., and a Master of Arts degree in English from Barry College (University) in Miami, Fla. She was also certified as a Pastoral Counselor by St. Joseph Hospital Mental Health Center in Tampa, Florida.
Sister Mary spent 18 1/2 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Detroit and Flint, Mich.; in Miami and West Palm Beach, Fla.; and in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, where she served as principal for six years. Sister also served as pastoral minister for eight years in St. Petersburg, Fla., and in various facets of counseling in Sarasota, Fla., for over 21 years. For two years, she was Vicaress for the St. Rose of Lima Province of the Adrian Dominican Sisters. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2015.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a loving cousin and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Mary will be on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019