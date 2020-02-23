|
ADRIAN - Sister Mary Trzasko, formerly known as Sister Mary Beata, died on Feb. 20, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 83 years of age and in the 65th year of her religious profession: 18 years in the Felician Sisters in Livonia, Mich., and in her 47th year in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary was born in Wilkes Barre, Penn., to Joseph and Anna (Stelmach) Trzasko. She graduated from the Felician Academy in Detroit and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in home economics from Madonna College in Livonia and a Master of Arts degree in home economics from Wayne State University in Detroit.
Sister Mary spent 25 years ministering in education in Detroit, Livonia, Manistee, Wyandotte, and Hamtramck, including one year as education coordinator in Mount Clemens, all in Michigan, and eight years in Beaufort, S.C. She served as parish minister for two years in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. She ministered 10 years as a pastoral team member, political activist and advocate, and community coordinator in various agencies in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sister served as community organizer for one year in Jackson, Tenn., and eight years in Port Royal, S.C. She ministered 12 years in an enrichment program for children with special needs in Port Royal. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by a sister, Joan Smigiel, and two brothers, Joseph Trzasko and Raymond Trzasko, all of Sterling Heights, Mich.; loving nieces and nephews; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Rite of Committal (burial) for Sister Mary will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Congregation Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Catherine's Chapel. The Ritual of Remembering will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Rose Room at the Dominican Life Center.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020