ADRIAN - Sister Mary Willard Reagan, baptized Elizabeth Reagan, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 95 years of age and in the 76th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary Willard was born in Detroit to Willard and Mary Agnes (Dixon) Reagan. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, received a bachelor's of philosophy degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, and earned a master's of arts degree in history from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
Sister was an elementary teacher for six years at St. Edmund School in Oak Park, Ill. She ministered in secondary education for 53 years in Port Huron, Dearborn and Detroit. Her ministry includes eight years as teacher at Dominican High School and three years as principal at Rosary High School, both Adrian Dominican Congregation schools located in Detroit. She was also guidance counselor at St. Alphonsus High School in Dearborn for 33 years.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2004.
Sister Mary Willard was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Willard M. Reagan. She is survived by a sister, Eugenie Reagan Beall of Bloomfield Hills, loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Dr., Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.