MaryJane Driscoll

MaryJane Driscoll Obituary
BROOKLYN - MaryJane Driscoll, age 92, of Brooklyn passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Provincial House of Adrian.

She was born April 16, 1927, in Adrian to Elwood L. and Jennie A. (Smith) Derby. On Sept. 1, 1947, she married the love of her life, Vance Driscoll, in Adrian and they shared 58 years of precious marriage.

MaryJane was a faithful member of Clinton United Church of Christ. She worked 29 years in the medical field, especially enjoying many years in the office of Dr. Guild in Tecumseh. She will be forever remembered for her love of life and her love for her family.

MaryJane is survived by her five children, Denise (Aldean) Guenther of Brooklyn, Timothy (Tammie) Driscoll of Sandusky, Mich., Cathy (Don) Jenkins of St. Louis, Mich., Joseph (Christine) Driscoll of Prospect, Conn., and Sally (Kurt) Calkins of Carrollton, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Derby; and a nephew, Jeff Derby. In addition to her husband, Vance, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter in infancy, Nancy; a son-in-law, Alex Stratton; a brother, James Derby; and a niece, Marlene Derby.

At MaryJane's request, cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and daughter in Lenawee Hills Memorial Cemetery in Adrian in a family gathering to be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 11 to July 12, 2019
