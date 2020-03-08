Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121

Mason Kenneth Schafer


1997 - 2020
Mason Kenneth Schafer Obituary
TECUMSEH - Mason Kenneth Schafer, age 22, of Tecumseh, passed away March 6, 2020.

Mason was born Sept. 2, 1997, in Ann Arbor, the son of Warren P. and Suzanne M. (Jenkins) Schafer.

Mason was baptized Oct. 5, 1997. His interests were music, playing cards and being with family and friends.

Mason is survived by his parents; sister, Emily Schafer; paternal grandmother, Sylvia Schafer; maternal grandparents, Ruth (Rubley-Jenkins) and John Doan; aunts, Sheryl and Sara Jenkins; uncle, Steven Schafer; and cousins, Alyssa Rosser, Leah Burch, John Schafer and Jason Napier.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Schafer and Leon Kenneth Jenkins.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Pastor Gregg Doan officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
