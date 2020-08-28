1/1
Matthew R. Rau
1969 - 2020
PALMYRA - Matthew R. Rau, age 51, of Palmyra passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born Jan. 27, 1969, in Adrian, the only son of Robert and Charlotte (Hall) Rau.

Matthew graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1988 and earned an associate degree from Washtenaw Community College. He worked in the automotive industry for Ford Motor Company, Toyota and Hyundai Motor Company. Later he worked for various auto supply stores most recently, Auto Zone.

Matthew loved all types of car racing. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 34 in Tecumseh, where he was involved in the pool league. In his younger years, he was active in 4-H with the Palmyra Future Leaders and FFA.

He is survived by his father, Robert (Maryann Zink) Rau of Tecumseh, and his sister, Bobbie Jo (Floyd) Putman of North Wales, Pa.; aunts and uncles, Kay Fisher, Peter (Pam) Rau, Gerald (Betty) Hall and Thomas Hall; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Post No. 34. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
