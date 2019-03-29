|
ADRIAN -?Sister Maureen Fenlon, formerly known as Sister Shaun Paul, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 75 years of age and in the 60th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Maureen was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to James and Noel (Finlan) Fenlon. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Social Work from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla.
Sister spent 10 years ministering in elementary education in Chicago, Mundelein, Homewood and Riverdale, Ill. She also ministered for 32 ½ years in Tallahassee, Fla.; San Raphael, San Quentin, Mill Valley, Santa Rosa, Oakland, Petaluma and Idyllwild, Calif.; Halifax, N.C.; Arlington, Mass.; New York, N.Y.; Washington, D.C.; and New Orleans, La. Her ministries encompassed various aspects of social work, including serving as a farm worker; community organizer; executive director for Centerforce, an organization that provides services for prisoners; and their families; and congressional staff member. During these years she was the interim national coordinator for NETWORK in Washington, D.C.; was the developer of many visitor centers for families of prisoners, created Lydia, a women's co-op program interchange; and ministered as national coordinator for the Dead Man Walking School Theatre Project with Sister Helen Prejean, CSJ. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich., in 2014.
Sister Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, the Rev. Brian Fenlon. She is survived by a sister, Shauna McCormick of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; and two brothers, Dennis and Paul Fenlon of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Welcome of Sister Maureen will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019