ONSTED - Max J. Roberts of Onsted, Mich., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital at the age of 90.
Max was born Sept. 30, 1929, the son of Wilber and Florence (Tarr) Roberts. In 1949, Max married the love of his life, Eloise (Ellie) Mae (Thompson) Roberts.
Formerly a resident of Parma, Mich., (Sandstone Township) and graduate of Parma High School (1947), he attended R.C.A. School of Electronics to become an electrician. Max was an electrician with the Local Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8 and was a Cambridge Township electrical inspector for 18 years.
He served with Cambridge Fire and Rescue for 33 years and at one time was a diver for Cambridge Underwater Rescue.
Max and his son raised, trained and raced harness horses. In retirement, he and Eloise raised and showed llamas. Max and Eloise shared nearly 70 years together before she passed in 2015.
Max is survived by his five children, Sandra Koernke (Jerry) of Lansing, Mich., Gary Roberts (Debbie) of Adrian, Mich., Sharon Wallace (Al) of Brooklyn, Mich., Tamie Roback (Bruce) of Onsted, Mich., and Judy Martinez (Don) of Onsted, Mich.; his 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life, and his two brothers. He will be sadly missed by everyone, especially his best friend and faithful (canine) companion, Midget.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family on April 14, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Kruse officiating. The service will also be streamed online. Burial will be in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted, following the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Please make memorial contributions to Cambridge Township Firemen's Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020