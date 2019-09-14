Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Max LeRoy Powell


1937 - 2019
Max LeRoy Powell Obituary
ADRIAN - Max LeRoy Powell, age 82, of Adrian passed away Sept. 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Adrian to John and Vivian (Dillon) Powell. Max proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for the Ford Rawsonville Plant as an electrician for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the AMVETS Randy P. Hill Post #1957 and the Moose Lodge #1034. Max was an avid golfer and enjoyed shooting pool and solving crossword puzzles. He had a God-given talent for making people laugh, and he loved children and his dog, Judy.

Max will always be remembered by his friends and family for his big heart and his willingness to lend a helping hand.

Max is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Justice and Sharlene (Leslie) Armstrong; a brother, Gerald (Nancy) Powell; sister-in-law, Rhonda Powell; close friend, Aaron Ricketts; and many nieces and nephews, especially his nephew, John Martsolf, whom the family would like to extend a special thank you to for the love and care he gave his Uncle Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debbie Powell; and two brothers, Don and John Powell.

Per Max's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
