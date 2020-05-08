|
|
ADRIAN - Maxine June Gillin, age 94, of Adrian passed away on May 6, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born June 14, 1925, in Ogden Township to John and Gladys (Crockett) Robertson. She was married to Duane Gillin, and he preceded her in death.
Maxine was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren in Adrian. She had been employed by S.S. Kresge Company and Kmart. Maxine is survived by two sons, Martin (Diana) Gillin of Manitou Beach and Claude (Barbara) Gillin of Clayton; two daughters, Brenda (Dean) Baumbarger of Tustin, Mich., and Claudia Carpenter of Blissfield; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in the Ogden Twp. Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2020