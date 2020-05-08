Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Gillin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine June Gillin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine June Gillin Obituary
ADRIAN - Maxine June Gillin, age 94, of Adrian passed away on May 6, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

She was born June 14, 1925, in Ogden Township to John and Gladys (Crockett) Robertson. She was married to Duane Gillin, and he preceded her in death.

Maxine was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren in Adrian. She had been employed by S.S. Kresge Company and Kmart. Maxine is survived by two sons, Martin (Diana) Gillin of Manitou Beach and Claude (Barbara) Gillin of Clayton; two daughters, Brenda (Dean) Baumbarger of Tustin, Mich., and Claudia Carpenter of Blissfield; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Funeral services will be private, and burial will be in the Ogden Twp. Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -