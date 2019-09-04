Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin 'Mel' Baugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin 'Mel' Baugh


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin 'Mel' Baugh Obituary
TECUMSEH - Melvin (Mel) Baugh, of Tecumseh, snuck off to the next life on Aug. 31, 2019, leaving his carcass at home.

He was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Adrian, to Francis and Ruth (Richeson) Baugh and graduated from Adrian High School in 1944.

On Dec. 16, 1950, Mel married Zulema Chavez in Tecumseh, where together they raised eight children.

A loving spouse and parent, he was also a kind and generous friend and neighbor, licensed pilot and mad inventor. Mel enjoyed shooting pool and trap, earning him many trophies and purses; later, birds became his passion.

Mel is survived by one very dear sister-in-law, seven children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, one daughter, one grandson and his wife of 63 years.

Per Mel's request, there will be no services. Those who wish, may send donations to National Audubon Society in his memory. Final arrangements by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin 'Mel''s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now