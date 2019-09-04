|
TECUMSEH - Melvin (Mel) Baugh, of Tecumseh, snuck off to the next life on Aug. 31, 2019, leaving his carcass at home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Adrian, to Francis and Ruth (Richeson) Baugh and graduated from Adrian High School in 1944.
On Dec. 16, 1950, Mel married Zulema Chavez in Tecumseh, where together they raised eight children.
A loving spouse and parent, he was also a kind and generous friend and neighbor, licensed pilot and mad inventor. Mel enjoyed shooting pool and trap, earning him many trophies and purses; later, birds became his passion.
Mel is survived by one very dear sister-in-law, seven children, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, one daughter, one grandson and his wife of 63 years.
Per Mel's request, there will be no services. Those who wish, may send donations to National Audubon Society in his memory. Final arrangements by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019