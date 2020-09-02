SYLVANIA, Ohio - Melvin Lee Fatchett, 70, of Sylvania, Ohio, formerly of Blissfield died Sunday, evening Aug. 30, 2020, while under the loving care of the staff of Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Born June 2, 1950, in Adrian Melvin was the son of Donald and Emma (Thompson) Fatchett. He attended Blissfield Schools and proudly graduated from Blissfield High School 1968. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and his Master's in Technology Education from Eastern Michigan University.
Melvin began his employment as an educator with Evergreen Local Schools for five years. His love of teaching led to his career as Technology Educator for the Madison School District for over 25 years until his retirement.
An avid sports lover, he also coached football and baseball for the Evergreen, Tecumseh and Madison school districts. He was a passionate fan of all University of Michigan sports teams. He was an active member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Riga and the Sons of the American Legion in Adrian.
Melvin is survived by his sister, Patricia Hansen of Blissfield; sister-in-law, Pamela Fatchett of Parma, MI; step-daughters, Ashley and Angie; niece, Roxann Harrington; nephews, John Fatchett, II and Christopher Fatchett; five great-nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John, whom he adored, just 10 days prior on Aug. 20.
Due to the current pandemic and public health restrictions, a private burial service will take place at the Riga Cemetery with the Rev. Justin Shrum officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions to honor Melvin be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, Riga. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.