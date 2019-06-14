|
|
BLISSFIELD - Melvin "Mel" Willis Betz, 74, of Blissfield passed away suddenly at his cottage in rural Clare County, Mich., on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Melvin was born Feb. 7, 1945, in Adrian, the son of Wendell T. Betz and Cora Belle (Iffland) Betz. Upon graduating from Sand Creek High School, Mel attended four years of technical school. He immediately began employment with Dana Spicer of Toledo, Ohio, where he dedicated 30 years of service as a millwright. Upon the closing of Dana Spicer, Mel joined the Chrysler Corporation and spent 15 years there as a millwright. On May 2, 1964, at the Metamora United Methodist Church, Metamora, Ohio, Melvin was united in marriage to Diana Lynn Richard. Mr. Betz had been a resident of Blissfield since 1970, moving from Metamora.
Mr. Betz was a member of Metamora United Methodist Church. He was passionate about farming, a passion that he held since he was 5 years old, helping on the family farm. He retired from farming in 2019 after 69 years. He was very proud and dedicated to creating and maintaining the "perfect yard and pond." Mel enjoyed traveling to the family cottage in rural Clare County throughout the years, where he enjoyed spending time making memories with his family. Mel and Diana wintered in Englewood, Fla., for many years, where they befriended many over a game of cards, shuffleboard, bocce ball and cornhole. Mel loved cooking and baking, a skill he shared with his sons. He was considered by his family as the "World's Best" potato pancake maker. Mel was a fan of University of Michigan football and the Detroit Lions. He was always ready to go to a casino and try his luck at winning.
Surviving Mr. Betz are his wife and best friend of 55 years, Mrs. Diana Lynn Betz of Blissfield; two loving sons, Steven Betz and wife Shelley of Swanton, Ohio; and Brian and Chris Betz of Manitou Beach; daughter-in-law, Karen Betz of Palmyra; eight grandchildren, Christopher Betz, Victoria Betz, Taylor Betz, Jacob Betz, Elisabeth Betz, Camille Betz, Garrett Betz and Grant Betz; one sister, Diane Darm of Blissfield; one brother, Ted Betz of Jasper; brother- and sister-in-law, Dean and Cindy Richard of Jasper; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his one and only daughter, Missy the dog.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Betz; three brothers, Gary, Mark and Gale; one sister-in-law, Judy Frederick; and one brother-in-law, Melvin Darm.
Memorial services celebrating the life of Mel will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts in memory of Mr. Betz may be considered to Metamora United Methodist Church, 14844 County Road 6, Metamora, OH 43540, or the donor's . To share an online memory or condolence with Mel's family, please visit www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mr. Betz are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989-539-7810).
In true Melvin Betz fashion, "I'm glad y'all got to see me."
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 14 to June 15, 2019