ADRIAN - Memphis Elijah Shaffer, infant son of Carley Bruner and Hunter Shaffer, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He is survived by his parents; two sisters, McKenzie Dickinson and Madalyne Bruner, both of Adrian; grandparents, Jamie and Jeremy Clark of Adrian, Chad Bruner of Palmyra, Becky and Donovan Paskan of Fayette, Ohio, and Daniel Shaffer of Morenci; and numerous great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation for Memphis will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020