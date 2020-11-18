FORT MYERS, Fla. - Meredith A. Louden, age 77, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020, at Hope Healthcare Hospice House in Fort Myers, Fla.
She was born in Adrian on June 30, 1943, to Lester and Frances Munger of Tecumseh. She was a very outgoing person and spent the majority of her life in Lenawee County where she graduated from Tecumseh High School and made many friends during her adventures through the years as a bank teller, nurse and realtor.
She loved to travel, play tennis and golf; attend the ladies cruises and sing in the chorus at the Lexington Country Club neighborhood in Fort Myers.
She will be remembered as a beautiful and fun lady who enjoyed meeting people.
Meredith was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Green of San Diego, Calif.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Tony Louden; son Raymond Green and Krishna Sanchez of Rochester Hills, Tracey and Joe Hayes and T.J. Louden of Adrian; Brad Louden of Tecumseh; Susie Green of San Diego, Calif., her loving brother, Jerry Munger and wife, Mary Lou, from Tecumseh, and five loving grandchildren, Hunter and Kylie Hayes, Beau and Nicolas Green and Devin Louden.
For the health and safety of others, a gathering of friends is not planned at this time.
A private service has taken place in Fort Myers, Fla.
If you choose to make a memorial donation in Meredith's memory, please consider donating online at HopeHCS.org
, or mail a check payable to Hope Hospice at Hope Development Dept., 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, Fla., 33908.