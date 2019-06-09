|
ADRIAN - Merilyn Jane (Potthast) Peake, age 85, of Adrian passed away peacefully at her home June 7, 2019. Friends may call Tuesday June 11, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Mich. There will be services on Wednesday June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Mich. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, Mich.
Merilyn was born June 3, 1934, in Mitchell, S.D., to Muriel (Perkins) and Melvin Potthast. She was a 1952 graduate of Brookings High School and a 1956 graduate of South Dakota State University (B.S. in child development). She studied at the Merrill Palmer Skillman Institute in Detroit and received her master's degree and teaching certificate in special education from Eastern Michigan University in 1958. She married Ray Peake on June 19, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Brookings. They were married for 55 years.
Surviving is her son, Brad (Ann), of Tecumseh and her grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Peake, Lane (Megan) Zabawa, Evan Zabawa, Kyle Peake and Shannon Peake.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; her daughter, Cheryl; her sister, Esther,; and her brother, Gerald.
She devoted her professional career to helping young children. In her 30+ years of teaching she worked with preschool, Head Start, special ed, nursery school, kindergarten and elementary programs. Her career began in Evansville, Ind., working in an early education
program for handicapped kids sponsored by the Easterseals organization. She was an elementary school teacher in Ida (Michigan) for 17 years, retiring in 1989. Merilyn was a member of Michigan Education Association (MEA) and the National Education Association (NEA).
Merilyn played the French horn and marched in both high school and college. She loved nature and being outside … she enjoyed animals, birds, butterflies, flowers, sunshine, going to the beach, and going for walks. She was a summer camp counselor as a college student. She enjoyed traveling. She once visited China and walked the Great Wall with her daughter, Cheryl.
Perhaps her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and following their activities. They meant the world to her. Merilyn was a caring wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great friend to many. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Merilyn's name can be made to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital (www.mottchildren.org/giving) or the ().
