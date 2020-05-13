Home

More Obituaries for Merle Karl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle M. Karl


1943 - 2020
Merle M. Karl Obituary
MAUMEE, Ohio - Merle M. Karl, age 77, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was born March 6, 1943, in Toledo the son of Martin Sr. and Myrtle (Seegert) Karl.

Merle graduated from Blissfield High School in 1962 and worked for Champion Spark Plug in Toledo. In his younger years he enjoyed dancing with friends and later in life helped to renovate several homes to help others he knew.

Merle is survived by his older brother Stanley Karl of Blissfied. Merle was preceded in death by his parents and four other siblings, Marlo (Karl) Seeburger, Wilbur Karl, Nelda Karl, and Martin Jr. Karl.

Arrangements are under the care of Urbanski Funeral Home, Toledo. No services are planned at this time. Merle will be interred next to his mother at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2020
