Merlin Charles Myers left his earthly home on Aug 8, 2019, to join his Savior in Heaven, and to avoid the next election. Merlin had a plan for everything, as he wrote and rewrote much of his own obituary.
Merlin was born on Jan 24, 1937, on the family farm to Harold and Alma (Jasper) Myers. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church. His faith was most important to him, and he strived to live in the light of our Lord and succeeded. Merlin met the love of his life in the fall of 1955, at the roller skating rink in Adrian and it was love at first sight. They shared 61 wonderful years together before her passing in 2016. Together, their family was able to build a pretty impressive life having come from simple beginnings. They had two beautiful children, Kirk and Denise, and took in many foster children. Working at Sand Creek Schools for over 60 years and JC Penney for 40 years shows the level of dedication he gave to a job. Sand Creek Schools was his pride and joy. GO AGGIES!
He found happiness in his work and teaching his grandchildren all about nature, love and the mechanics of the world. Merlin would always mow his lawn all the way down to his granddaughter's and do her lawn too. This would lead to making new trails for her horses, bringing snacks for the animals and pruning the trees. Merlin not only took care of his property and farm but he demonstrated the same devotion to his granddaughter's farm where she lives today. Merlin never hesitated to help others in need. Many people in the community can share a story about Merlin coming to their rescue or how he made them laugh hysterically. His grandchildren will miss his guidance and love that he shared with them. He was everyone's special person, including his nieces, nephews and much of his extended family. When his body was fading and his mind was weak, Merlin would say, "I love you, and please tell everyone how much I love them." A special thank you to his favorite nurses who helped him remain at home. Merlin was a magician, a one of a kind person, and this earth won't be the same without him.
Merlin is survived by his granddaughters, Tara Salazar and Tana Bailey, and his trusty pit bull Keno. He was preceded in his death by his parents; beloved wife, Shirley; children, Denise and Kirk; and his brother, Harold.
Cremation has taken place at Merlin's request. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at noon at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Sarrault officiating. Following the service there will be a gathering at Sand Creek Schools from 2 to 4 p.m. where food and memories of Merlin's life will be shared. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to animal rescue charities of the donor's choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019