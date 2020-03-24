|
ADRIAN - Merlin Eugene Connett passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at Hospice in Adrian.
He was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Missouri, the youngest child of Walter and Nancy (Nurse) Connett.
"Merl" grew up in the Detroit area and started working at the age of 12 to help support his family. He served his country proudly during World War II, in the Navy aboard the LST 240. He worked at General Motors for 30 years, retiring in 1990.
On Oct. 31, 1960, he married the love of his life, Dorthy (Dot) McFall and they have spent nearly 60 years together. They raised their children, Andrea (James) Lanier and George Connett and fostered many other children. He adored his six grandsons and enjoyed doing many projects with them. He had special relationships with his many nieces and nephews. He cherished times laughing and talking with his friends.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee for their special care and kindness during his last days.
He was preceded in death by his parents, all eight siblings and his son George.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020