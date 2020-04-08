|
|
ROLLIN TWP. - Merritt Benjamin "Benny" Lamb, age 92 of Rollin Township, Hudson, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1927, in Pittsford to George A. and Edith M. (Deacon) Lamb. He married Marilyn J. Kuhn on May 16, 1953, in Rollin, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2017.
Benny lived his early life in the Hudson-Pittsford area, then in Rollin since 1967. He graduated from Pittsford High School in 1946. He retired from Heat Controllers in Jackson in 1989 after 30 years. Benny was a member of the Rollin Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting and U of M sports. He was team captain for the Relay for Life.
Surviving is one son, David M. (Debbie) Lamb of Pittsford, one daughter, Janice J. (Gary) Vidlock of Oshkosh, Wisc., 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilyn, three sisters, Doris Lake, Georgia Meyer, Dorothy Swander and one brother, Duane Lamb.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rollin Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020