MANITOU BEACH - Michael Edward Mettler, age 69, of Manitou Beach passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee with his wife, Carol and his two beloved dogs, Kaci and Elle by his side.
He was born on June 23, 1951, in Coldwater the son of Edward and Mary (McDonald) Mettler. He was a graduate of Hudson High School with the Class of 1969 and proudly served his country in the United States Army.
On June 23, 1983, in Bonita Springs, Fla., Mike married the love of his life, Carol Piergentili and she survives.
Mike had been employed with Merillat for 38 years as a forklift driver. He loved retirement life in Pure Michigan. His passions included golfing, gardening, yardwork, spending time with his girls, Kaci and Elle, watching and attending NASCAR races and spending time traveling in northern Michigan and the upper peninsula in his RV.
Mike will be remembered as a wonderful supportive husband, father and friend.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Carol, he is survived by his loving daughter, Kelly Lynn Keltz of Surprise, Ariz., and sister, Judy Marry of Pittsford.
He was preceded in death his parents and his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Piergentili.
Cremation has taken place per Mike's wishes. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Mike's family would like to express their profound gratitude to his Wednesday night golf and poker buddies for their continual support; to the Toledo ProMedica Nurses, especially Ryan, who showed such compassion and to Hospice of Lenawee for their comfort care, a peaceful and dignified passing and allowing Mike to enjoy his last day in the outdoors with the sunshine on his face.
Mike's favorite charities were: Lenawee County Humane Society, Planned Pethood of Toledo, where Elle was adopted and Hospice of Lenawee. He would be honored by a memorial contribution to any of these wonderful organizations or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.