Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Michael Allen Harsh


1950 - 2019
Michael Allen Harsh Obituary
WESTON - Michael Allen Harsh, age 69 of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Visitation for Mike will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please make checks payable to Marcie Hoyt.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
