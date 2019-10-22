|
|
WESTON - Michael Allen Harsh, age 69 of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Visitation for Mike will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please make checks payable to Marcie Hoyt. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019