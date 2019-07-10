Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc Dunn Chapel
211 N Main St
Onsted, MI 49265
(517) 467-2157
Michael D. Wooden

Michael D. Wooden Obituary
ONSTED - Michael D. Wooden, age 67, of Onsted passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 29, 1952, in Adrian, the son of Dorman and Olive (Davies) Wooden. Michael graduated from Onsted High School. He married Verna Sherlock on Jan. 7, 2005, in Toledo, Ohio. She survives. Michael was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550 of Onsted and St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Brooklyn. He enjoyed rodeo, hunting and horses.

Surviving, besides his wife, Verna, are his three daughters, Heather Connett, Rachel Curtis and Erin Dressel; three stepchildren, Terry Hamrick, Treasa Paquin and Bill Elliott; seven grandchildren and two sisters, Jane Wiley and Barbie Van Portfliet. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 11151 U.S. 12, Brooklyn, with Pastor William Roper officiating. Memorials are suggested to Wooden Old Stone School, Sons of the American Legion, Durkee-Seager Post #550 of Onsted or the family to be donated at their discretion.

Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.brownvanhemert.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 10 to July 11, 2019
