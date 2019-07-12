|
WEIDMAN - Michael E. Welsh, age 56, of Weidman passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home.
Michael is survived by his life partner, Roy H. Dalrymple; sister, Denise (Kirk) Cornell; and mother-in-law Nancy Dalrymple.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Barbara Welsh.
Funeral services for Michael will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Maier Family Funeral Home, 5483 W. Weidman Road, Weidman, with visitation from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lenawee Hills Memorials Gardens, Tecumseh.
The family asks that you consider making a donation in Michael's name to Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Homes (989-644-5000) www.maierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019