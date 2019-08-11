|
BROOKLYN - Michael Edward Lindquist, age 67, of Brooklyn passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Nov. 6, 1951, in Hamilton, Ohio, Mike, was the son of Ronald and Naomi Lindquist. He graduated from Lapeer High School in 1969. Shortly after high school, he began a 43-year career with DTE Energy as an overhead lineman retiring in 2013. It was at DTE where he met the love of his life, Sandra Vandevelde. They were married on July 20, 2001, in Livonia.
Mike and Sandy lived on Dewey Lake in Brooklyn for the past 15 years where they enjoyed many hours on their pontoon boat. They were members of St. Rita Catholic church, where Mike recently made the sacraments of Baptism, First Eucharist and Confirmation. For the past six years, Mike and Sandy enjoyed spending the winter months in Jensen Beach, Fla.
For many years, Mike was on a traveling softball team playing up to six nights a week. Softball was eventually replaced for his love of golf. He also had a love of cars and trucks and enjoyed riding Harleys with his wife.
Although Mike loved all Detroit sports teams, nothing compared to his passion for Michigan Wolverines football, for which he had season tickets for over 25 years. Mike's fan loyalty is shown on his truck's license plate, which reads "UOFMNUT." In addition, he was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. He also enjoyed NASCAR, where he attended races all over the country including a race at MIS this past June.
Mike will best be remembered for his witty sense of humor, but most of all for his big heart. He was always that guy who was there when you needed him.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife, Sandy, of 18 years; a brother, Donnie (Cheri) Green; a daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Lithgow of Garden City; a son, Kevin Margrey of Brooklyn; a granddaughter, Sydney; his mother-n-law, Susan Vandevelde of Monroe; his beloved dog, Brooklyn; and countless family members and dear friends including Bill, Jimmy, Pat, Jack, Chris and Jim.
His passing was preceded by his parents; father-in-law, George Vandevelde; aunt, Kay Nix; and uncle, Walt Lindquist.
Friends may gather on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 N. Monroe St., 734-384-5185, with a 7 p.m. rosary. He will lie in state on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 511 S. Monroe St. until a Mass of Resurrection Service at 11 a.m. with Father Tom Helfrich officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Humane Society, Hospice of Lenawee, or St. Rita Church, Clarklake, Mich.
Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo, or send a floral arrangement by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Please feel free to wear your Michigan or New England Patriots gear for Michael's visitation.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019