ADRIAN - Michael Eli Ricketts, 68, passed into eternal life with the Lord on June 3, 2019, at his home under the care of his wife, Carol, and Hospice of Lenawee, after a long courageous battle with colon cancer.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1950, in Adrian, the son of John and Judy (Murphy) Ricketts. Mike graduated from Madison High School in 1969, and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. On April 27, 1974, he married Carol Johnson, and they celebrated 45 years of love together. Mike worked at (Bohn 13) Hydro Aluminum for 41 years. Upon its closing, he worked at Scientemp for seven more years.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by two sons, Mickey Ricketts of Colorado and Stephen (Krynn McCarty) Ricketts of Michigan; one daughter, Rebecca (Eric) Toso of Georgia; one grandson, Austin Ricketts; two granddaughters, Brady and Charleston Toso; one sister, Susan (Jeff) Derr of Virginia; one brother, John (Cathy) Ricketts of Michigan; and special nephew, Aaron (Karen) Ricketts of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Mike loved U of M football (Go Blue!) and Detroit Tigers' baseball. He was a wonderful husband, fabulous father, and an amazing grandfather.
Visitation for Mike will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m., at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Adrian, with Fr. Tim McIntire as Celebrant. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery with full military rites conducted by American Legion Post #97 and Annis-Fint V.F.W. Post #1584.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Mary's Food Pantry or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019