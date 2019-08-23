|
HUDSON - Michael James Sanborn, age 65, of Hudson died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Lenawee County Medical Care Facility, where has resided for the past several months. He was born March 7, 1954, in Cadillac, Mich., the son of the late James and Victoria (Niemiec) Sanborn.
Mike lived his early life in northern Michigan and graduated from Cheboygan High School with the Class of 1972. In 1977, he graduated from Ferris State College of Pharmacy and later served on its alumni board. He was the owner of Hudson Pharmacy for the past 37 years and past president and chairman of the Michigan Pharmacist Association.
He was civically involved in Hudson as a founding member and past president of the Downtown Development Authority and the Hudson City Council. Catholic by faith, Mike was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church, where he served as members of both the parish council and the finance committee. He was a proud Fourth Degree member of its Knights of Columbus Council.
Mike is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Stano) Sanborn, whom he married on Oct. 9, 1981, in Detroit. Also surviving are two children, Katherine Sanborn of Battle Creek, Mich., and James (Amy) Sanborn and grandson, Michael Howard Sanborn of Lowell, Mich.; a sister, Jackie (Henry) Peets of Maumelle, Ark.; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Sanborn of Wyoming, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Sanborn.
A Memorial Mass for the soul of Michael Sanborn will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church to be presided by Father Todd Koenigsknecht. Rite of Committal will take place in Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Local arrangements were entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Michael are suggested to the Hudson Foundation for the Hudson Pharmacy Scholarship and the Michael J. Sanborn Scholarship Endowment Fund at Ferris State University. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019