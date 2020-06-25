ADDISON - Michael Jason Smith, age 39, of Addison passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1980, in Ann Arbor to Michael H. and Sharon G. (Fitzpatrick) Smith. He married Amiejo L. Kirk on Aug. 6, 2005, in Hanover, Mich., and she survives.
Michael lived most of his live in the Addison area. He graduated from Addison High School in 1999. He then attended Jackson Community College. Michael was employed at I.S.T. in Jackson. He enjoyed hunting and mountain bike riding. He was a baseball coach for his son. Michael was a most caring, loving dad and husband.
Surviving besides his wife, Amiejo, are two sons, Michael Allan Smith, Brayden Michael Smith, one daughter, Adilynn Rose Smith all at home; parents, Michael and Sharon Smith of Addison; father and mother-in-law, Beverly and Mark Herman of Napoleon; grandmothers, Kate Sawyer and Delores Trumble both of Addison; one sister, Felicia (Bill) Wilson of Addison; nephews, Will Wilson, Austin Wilson of Addison; brother-in-law, Mark (Chandah) Herman, II, of Spring Arbor; sister-in-law, Shannon (Nick) Gammon of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces, nephews and special friends, Phil, Michael, Paul Trumble and Ryan Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hillside Cemetery in Addison, with William McCurdy officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Memorial contributions are entrusted to the family.
Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.