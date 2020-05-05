|
|
TECUMSEH - Michael John Carter, age 51, of Tecumseh passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor.
Michael was born Jan. 19, 1969, in Tecumseh the son of John and Carolyn (Denz) Carter. Michael was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and worked at Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Courtney Carter and Kayla Carter; parents; sister, Denise (Stephen) Cook and brother, Kirk (Sierra) Carter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Brookside Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler officiating.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 5 to May 6, 2020