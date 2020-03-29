|
ADRIAN - Michael Manders, age 57, of Hudson passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1963, in Adrian to Jack Manders and Gay (Teske) Brown. On Sept. 21, 1985, he married Tammie L. Turpening at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Adrian, and she survives. Mike was employed by Ford Motor Company in the Wayne Assembly Plant. He was a gentle, generous, funny, and caring Papa to his grandchildren and all those he knew. Mike enjoyed being outdoors camping, fishing and golfing. He was an avid sports fan, especially fond of his Detroit Lions.
In addition to his wife, Tammie, he is survived by a son, Ryan (Sarah) Manders of Clayton; a daughter, Megan Woodward (Ryan Butler) of Manitou Beach; four grandchildren, Jayla, Gavin, Keirah, and Kennedy; his parents, Gay Brown of Adrian and Jack (Jean) Manders of Spring Hill, Fla.; a father-in-law, Tommie Turpening of Adrian; a brother, Mark Manders of Manchester; a sister, Carolyn (Russell) Comfort of Adrian; a step-brother, Jeffery Garno of Spring Hill, Fla.; two stepsisters, Debbie (Craig) Stroup of White Lake, Mich., and Julie (Chuck) Gawne of Sunfield, Mich.; three sisters-in-law, Shari (Kevin) Chamberlain, Kim (Brian) Dowell and Kristi (Carl) Brousseau; a brother-in-law, Tommie Turpening; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his mother-in-law, Sharon Turpening.
A visitation for Mike will be held on March 29, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and in accordance with government mandates, visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time. The staff and family encourages brief conversation and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. A private funeral service will be held on March 30, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020