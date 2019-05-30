Home

Michael Norman Taylor Obituary
CLINTON - Michael Norman Taylor, age 67, of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Justin Shrum officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2019
