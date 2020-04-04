Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Michael Thomas Jones


1942 - 2020
Michael Thomas Jones Obituary
JASPER - Michael Thomas Jones, age 77, of Jasper passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after sustaining fatal injuries in a motor vehicle accident, outside of Hammond, La.

Mr. Jones was born Dec. 14, 1942, in Detroit. He was a skilled tool-and-die machinist and an avid Tigers baseball fan and he loved genealogy, his pets and politics. Mr. Jones had a love for God that helped him reach almost 40 years of sobriety (April 1, 2020). He retired from Cincinnati Milicron, Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1999. He quickly moved on to start his own business, C-Mike Machine Repair, LLC.

Mike's skill set sent him all over the world, Germany, Japan and most of the United States, including working on NASA space shuttle machinery in 2000. He will be sadly missed in the professional world as well as by his beautiful, blended family he shared with his wife, Yvonne.

Mr. Jones is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois (Goodwin) Jones of Murray, Ky., and one son, Eric Jones. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Yvonne Jean Jones of Jasper; one sister, Martha Welling of Leesburg, Fla.; and children, LaDonna (Johnny) Smith of Kirksey, Ky., Richard Jones of Logan Township, N.J., Emily (Isaac) Elkings of Houston, Texas, Noah (Racine) Laws of Adrian, Michelle (Ron) Hill of Scottville, Mich., Ricky (Samantha) Hall of Monroe and Jeanine Hall of Adrian. Mr. Jones also leaves behind several grandchildren, Brandon Jones, Sydney Smith (Zach) Noonan, Ashleigh and Charlotte Jones, Adeline Elkings, Kenneth Stemkowski, Allen, Chance and James Hill, Renessa Callis-Hill, Olivia, Lillian and Noah W. Laws, Chance, Blaize, Armani and Julia Hall, Daniel Jr., and Dylan McCurdy, and one great-grandson, Rawlins Noonan.

He will be missed by many other family and friends, including his large group of in-laws, Larry Eklund, Cheryl Eklund, Laura (Carl) Davis, Ellen (Dave) Harrison, Brian (Sue) Eklund, Julie (Bob) Reed, Melanie (Steve) Miller and Amy (Jason) Konz. Michael loved all the time he had with family.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
